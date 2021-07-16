Jason Tartick Calls Criticism of Kaitlyn Bristowe's Appearance 'Grotesque'

Jason Tartick is standing up for his fiancée. During an interview on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, the 32-year-old Bachelorette alum slammed online trolls for criticizing Kaitlyn Bristowe's appearance.

"I don't know why people think it's OK to say the s**t they do on Twitter," Tartick told the podcast's co-hosts, Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker. "There's so many things in this world we can control, and there's so many things we can't control. Our looks and things like that are most of the things we can't control."

"The way that people make comments, nasty comments, about people's appearances -- and obviously, specifically, I'm referring to Kaitlyn -- it's grotesque. It's a joke," he continued. "I just don't see why people have to do that."

"The fact that it's usually women putting other women down is just insane. When Chris Harrison was up there, were people talking about Chris Harrison's looks? Or when a guy's up there?" he questioned. "...I just think it's absolutely ridiculous and I don't know why people think it's OK."

"People see it, people hear it and they feel it. Whether they show it or not, it's gotta end," Tartick continued. "... With the bad comes good, but when you see some of the bad, and you're just like, 'Oh, she's aged,' well, yeah, we all f**king age. What do you want to do about that? We all age, we all die, that's inevitable."

Bristowe, 36, addressed criticism of her appearance last month, when a Twitter user questioned how the former Bachelorette's appearance had changed.

"Six years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour," Bristowe tweeted. "Oh and I put on some weight."

After another social media user wrote that Bristowe's face was "busted," she replied, "so sick of women commenting on my face. Jesus."

During his podcast interview, Tartick praised his fiancée for continuing to be herself amid all the criticism.

"It's so exciting to see her live out all of her dreams... What's really cool is with Kaitlyn, Kaitlyn's Kaitlyn, and she's her own person," he said. "She'll never conform to how she should be or should act or should say, she's always just her... It's so fun to watch."