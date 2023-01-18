Jay Briscoe, Pro Wrestler, Dead at 38

Jay Briscoe, a wrestling superstar with the Jacksonville-based professional wrestling company Ring of Honor, has died. He was 38.

According to the Delaware State Police, Briscoe, born Jamin Pugh, is among two people who died Tuesday after a woman driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 veered into Briscoe's lane, slamming head-on into his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500. It's unknown what caused the woman to not stay in her lane.

The woman, 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan, died at the scene. Briscoe, who police say was not wearing his seatbelt, was also pronounced dead at the scene. The police say the two passengers in his truck -- identified as his 12- and 9-year-old daughters, were taken by ambulance to an area hospital where they're in critical condition.

At this time, the police say they're not sure if alcohol is to blame for the fatal crash and no other vehicles were involved. The crash remains under investigation.

Tony Khan, CEO of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Ring of Honor, took to Twitter on Tuesday night and confirmed the tragic news.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today," he wrote. "Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

Pugh and his brother, Mark, known as Dem Boys, were considered a perennial tag team, with an impressive 12 ROH World Tag Team belts.

The Ring of Honor also released a statement.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans," it read.

Brisco's wife, Ashley Pugh, took to Facebook early Wednesday morning and shared a heartbreaking update.

"We need prayers! Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back. Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl," she wrote. "WE BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYER!! Pray for the doctors and everyone working on her! Pray for her precious legs to move again! Pray for Jayleigh who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting! Pray for Gannon waiting at home! Pray for strength for all of us! We have a long long road ahead of us!"