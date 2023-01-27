Jay Leno Reveals He Suffered Broken Bones in Motorcycle Accident After Fire Incident

It seems Jay Leno's year has gotten off to an unlucky start.

After being hospitalized with facial burns in November, the comedian has revealed he has since suffered a motorcycle accident that left him with broken bones.

"I got knocked off my motorcycle," he recently told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.”

As for how it all unfolded, the 72-year-old Tonight Show alum told the outlet he smelled leaking gas while testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle on Jan. 17. "So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” he recalled. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike."

Still, the car enthusiast assured he's OK and working. As for the accident, it seems he'd rather not make a big deal of it.

“You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free," he said. “After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down."

While Leno has performances lined up through April, fans have learned there's one show of his that won't go on: his long-running series, Jay Leno's Garage. Citing a CNBC source, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday that the show has been canceled after seven seasons.