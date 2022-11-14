Jay Leno Suffers 'Serious Medical Emergency,' Hospitalized With Facial Burn

Jay Leno suffered a burn while working on one of his cars. On Saturday, the 72-year-old former Tonight Show host was working at the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars when there was a fire.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK," Leno told ET. "Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

In a statement, the Burbank Fire Department said, "On Saturday, November 12th, 2022 at 12:28 PM, Burbank Fire Department (BFD) was dispatched to an emergency medical call for service at the 3100 block of N. Damon Way, Burbank, CA 91504. After arriving on scene, BFD resources assessed and treated one adult male patient. The patient was transported to a local Emergency Department."

While speaking to ET, George Swift, who works with Leno at the garage, explained more about the incident.

"It was a steam car. This steam was made by gas. It got sprayed, as a gas," Swift said. "... [Leno] called me and he told me there was a fire and the fire department is coming."

Swift told ET that Leno never lost consciousness during the incident and added, "He's a tough guy. He's going to be fine. It's nothing life-threatening. He's in great spirits. But, you know, it's going to take awhile... He's in the burn center. He's getting the best care."

Leno is currently recovering at The Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles, California.

"Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment at the Grossman Burn Center for burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend," the hospital's spokesperson said in a statement. "He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes. [He] wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in 'the best burn center in the United States.'"

People was first to report Leno's injury. News of the incident broke after Leno canceled an appearance at a financial conference due to a "serious medical emergency," an email sent to the event's attendees by its organizers said.

"His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," the email read, per the outlet. "All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

TMZ reported that Leno's scheduled appearance at The Financial Brand conference is not the only engagement he's canceled in the wake of the incident, but rather says that he's pulled out of all events for the duration of the week.