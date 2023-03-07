JAY-Z and Rihanna Send Senior Living Facility Roses After Viral Halftime Performance TikTok

Rihanna and JAY-Z are showing some love to the members of the Arcadia Senior Living facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky!

ET has learned that Rihanna and JAY-Z sent flowers to the facility after catching wind of their viral TikTok video, which features members of the community recreating Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance.

The reveal was made on Feb. 27, on the Arcadia Senior Living's Facebook account. In the photo, a bouquet of roses with a note that reads, "We Love The TikTok Here at Roc Nation!" and it is signed "JAY-Z."

In another picture, shared on Saturday, the facility celebrated "the moment we’ve hoped for, Rihanna has delivered! 🤍🌹🎶 #TikTokStars."

The "Work" singer sent a similar bouquet of roses with a note that reads, "You Ladies Dance Was Amazing. Love Roc Nation. Rihanna."

In the viral video, which has now surpassed 30 million views, members of the senior care facility recreate the "Rude Boy" section of the performance, which has become a trend on the social media app.

In the clip, a group of seniors wearing all-white outfits fan out until one solo member, dressed in red like Rihanna, appears holding a microphone and dancing to the music.

"Our halftime show > Rihanna’s halftime show 💃🪩🏈🤍🎶🎤 #seniorlivingcommunity #halftimeshow #SuperBowl #rihanna #fyp," they captioned the video.

The Arcadia Senior Living facility's TikTok account has upward of 11,000 followers and over 3.8 million likes. Other videos on the account include members singing along to Miley Cyrus' viral hit, "Flowers," and getting in on the "Excuse me, Bruh" trend.

Since Rihanna's halftime show -- where she announced her second pregnancy while performing her biggest hits -- users on TikTok have taken to the app to recreate some of the show's standout moments.