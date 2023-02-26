Jean Smart Misses 2023 SAG Award Win After Heart Procedure, ‘Hacks’ Cast Sends Their Love (Exclusive)

Jean Smart is on the mend -- and her Hacks co-stars are sending her all their love!

The 71-year-old actress revealed earlier this week that she recently underwent a "successful heart procedure" and was recovering well.

Unfortunately, this meant the actress wasn't able to attend Sunday's SAG Awards with her fellow castmates and nominees -- the HBO comedy earned its second consecutive nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series this year -- though Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter, Mark Indelicato and Rose Abdoo were keeping her in mind as they celebrated the nomination.

"She's doing better," Sibilly shared with ET's Denny Directo on the SAG Awards red carpet. "She is stronger than probably everyone in this room, and I feel like we're all just sending her love. We wish she could be here, but we're happy that she's well."

Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Megan Stalter and Johnny Sibilly (L to R) Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

"We're a big family and we're so happy that she's on the mend," Stalter agreed. "We're celebrating her tonight."

Smart went on to win the SAG Award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series, and her Hacks co-star, Christopher McDonald, accepted the award on her behalf and read a thank you speech Smart penned in the event she won.

Hacksreportedly paused production on season 3 due to Smart's procedure -- the nature of which she didn't specify in her post -- but Abdoo hinted to ET that "people are going to be delighted" by the upcoming new episodes.

"There are some wonderful surprises and really, really fun guest stars," she added.

In addition to being nominated with the cast of Hacks, Smart also earned an individual nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and was nominated with the cast of Babylon for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

In honor of February being American Heart Month, the 71-year-old Emmy winner took to Instagram on Thursday to disclose her health update.

"February is American Heart Month -- a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure," she captioned her post. "I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor- I’m very glad I did!"

