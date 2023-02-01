Jean Smart Says She's Recovering From 'Recent Successful Heart Procedure'

Jean Smart has revealed she's on the mend following "a recent, successful heart procedure."

In honor of February being American Heart Month, the 71-year-old Emmy Award-winning actress took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed now was the time to share the health update.

"February is American Heart Month -- a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure," she captioned her post. "I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor- I’m very glad I did!"

The Hacks star signed off with a heart emoji and her first name. Smart didn't specify exactly what kind of procedure she underwent or when it took place, but the procedure has had an impact on production of the HBO Max series.

According to Deadline, production on season 3 has been paused following Smart's heart procedure. The outlet reported that production started in January but will pause and resume on or around March 13.

Back in September, Smart took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance on Hacks for the second consecutive year.

Smart beat out Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Elle Fanning (The Great), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary).

Smart's win in 2021 came in the wake of the death of her late husband, Richard Gilliland. "He'd be very happy for me," she told ET on the Emmys' Winners Walk at the time. The couple, who met as co-stars on Designing Women, married in 1987. Gilliland died in 2021 at age 71.