Jeannie Mai Explains Her Plan to Be 'Submissive' in Marriage to Jeezy

Jeannie Mai is explaining her plans to be "submissive" in her marriage to Jeezy. The co-host of The Real took to Instagram on Saturday to shed some light on the controversial comments she made on Wednesday's episode of the daytime talk show.

"By giving the power to have someone lead in your life is power in itself. The power to relinquish control. You 'willingly submit' not 'forcibly submit,'" Mai wrote on Instagram, before cleverly turning attention to Dancing With the Stars. "...Speaking of submissions, submit them votes Monday night 😉 #TeamDreamofJeannie #DancingWithTheStars."

On Wednesday, Mai told her Real co-hosts that she plans to take a "submissive" role when she and Jeezy tie the knot -- but added that she doesn't think it makes her "lower" than her partner in any way.

"So, I'm gonna say right here, that I, Jeannie Mai, going into my marriage -- I want to submit to my man. Let me explain," she said. "When I hear this definition ... submitting has a negative connotation. It means that you are less important, you are lower than that person that you're submitting to. It usually can be like, you know, referenced as somebody who works lower than you and that's not what I'm referring to here."

Mai said that since she makes so many decisions when it comes to her career, she likes the idea of her husband taking the lead at home. She noted that this approach works for her, but might not for others.

"I'm a very dominant woman. I own my business, I lead my teams, I played my own manager, my own publicist, my own lawyer when I didn't have money to have those people," she explained. "So, I make the decisions in my life. When I come home, I like the idea that my man leads us. That doesn't mean that in this case Jay makes all the decisions for us. That doesn't mean that when he says, 'How are we spending our money?' or 'Where are we moving?' that I just say, 'Yes sir,' or 'Yes, your honor.' Like, it’s not that. It’s a, 'You know what? I think that we would do best here, I want to do this,' and he takes the decision, he formulates it with our overall vision, and he leads us and I like to submit to that."

"I don’t want to lead in our household and in our marriage," she continued. "I want him to lead, and I have all the essence of what I bring as a wife to make that decision, but that I love that my husband will be the man that leads. I like that structure in a marriage and I look forward to that because girls -- it’s tiring being the boss of me. It’s tiring leading all the time in my life."

See more on Mai in the video below.