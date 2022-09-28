Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Files to Divorce Second Husband Dan Jewett

MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett are calling it quits. Jeff Bezos' ex-wife filed for divorce from her former science teacher husband in Washington on Monday, multipleoutlets report.

Jewett did not contest the divorce, the outlets report. The petition, according to the outlets, says any division of property is laid out in a separation contract, agreed to by the couple, which is not public.

The New York Times was the first to report the news. ET has reached out to Scott's rep for comment.

Scott and Jewett announced their marriage in 2021, two years after the novelist split from Bezos, the founder of Amazon. Scott and Bezos, who were married for 25 years, share four children.

Following Scott and Bezos' split, the philanthropist gave away billions of dollars in an effort to donate most of her wealth to various causes over her lifetime.

Her current wealth stands at nearly $30 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.