Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma: ‘The Prognosis Is Good’

Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma. The 70-year-old actor shared the news on social media on Monday.

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter, referencing his role in The Big Lebowski. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends,” he continued. “Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. Vote.org. Love, Jeff.”

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system. Bridges did not indicate what type of lymphoma he has.

The news was met with well-wishes from several celebrities, including Patricia Arquette, who responded to the actor’s tweet with, “Sending you and your family love and healing.”

Her sister, Rosanna Arquette, sent love to Bridges moments later. “Love to you and the whole family dear Jeff,” she wrote. “You will get through this and you will be ok. God bless you.”

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.



I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.



I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Comedian Kathy Griffin also wished Bridges well, writing, “Jeff, sending you the wish, the hope, that you get everything you need and anything you want.”

Desperate Housewives star, Dana Delaney, assured Bridges, “You got this,” while actor Sean Maguire, noted Bridges has the “whole planet” supporting him.

“I’m sure one of the only things we could ALL agree on as a planet is that we ALL wish you well Jeff Bridges. sending you positive vibes man,” Maguire wrote.

See more on Bridges below.