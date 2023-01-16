Jeff Bridges Opens Up About Being Sick with Cancer and Coronavirus for Two Years (Exclusive)

One big comeback! Jeff Bridges is opening up about his triumphant return to Hollywood after his battle with both COVID-19 and cancer.

On Sunday, Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles -- presented by his friend and Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman -- where he dedicated the honor to his late father, Lloyd Bridges.

During his speech, he was struck by the momentousness of the occasion and forgot a section of his prepared remarks. Speaking with ET in the press room after the show, Bridges got a chance to share what he wanted to when he was on stage.

"I was sick for two years -- with cancer and COVID -- and when I talked about my family ... I wanted to, you know, talk about their support during that time," he shared. "I didn't think I was going to make it at all, let alone get going back to work."

"But because they supported me so beautifully, I was able to go back and finish The Old Man," Bridges said of his action drama, which he began filming before the pandemic, and his subsequent battle with lymphoma. "We were stopped in the middle of the season and it was very surreal. It was like we had a two year long weekend ya know?"

"And then we came back to work and, you know, I'd say to Amy Brennamen and [John] Lithgow, and say, 'I had the weirdest dream guys. I was in the hospital,'" he added. "I couldn't believe it. But their support during those times -- and also The Old Man. Doing that show was terrific and I'm so happy we're going to do another season starting in March."

