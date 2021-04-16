Jeffree Star Hospitalized Following Severe Car Accident

Jeffree Star has been hospitalized.

The Youtuber and makeup mogul and best friend Daniel Lucas were involved in a severe car accident on Friday morning, leaving both of them in the hospital. Star, 35, confirmed the news on his social media, sharing a photo of himself with a neck brace and lying in a hospital bed.

"A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔," the statement read. "We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive."

According to Kiss FM, the two are being treated at Wyoming Medical Center. A source told the outlet that Star reportedly hit a patch of black ice before rolling over several times. The two are currently in stable condition.

Close friends and fans of Star couldn't help but send them well wishes and a speedy recovery on Twitter.

Just the day before, Star posted an Instagram Story about how he and Lucas were in Wyoming and would be posting a new YouTube video about their friendship.

Instagram