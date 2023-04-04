Jelly Roll Details Nearly Passing Out Meeting Gwen Stefani at 2023 CMT Music Awards (Exclusive)

Jelly Roll had a fan moment of his own at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday. The rapper told ET he almost fainted when he saw Gwen Stefani on the red carpet ahead of the show.

"My second concert ever was No Doubt," Jelly Roll told ET's Cassie DiLaura. "We was at an amphitheater, it s**t storm rained, I mean just rain storm, we were mud sliding dancing to 'Spiderwebs,' it was awesome."

Stefani is set to perform at Sunday's CMT Awards, and Jelly Roll added he'd seen a sneak preview of her performance. "I can't say anything but I can say she looks like Gwen Stefani," he said. "What I seen was a real throwback."

Sunday's awards also mark Jelly Roll's first-ever live TV performance. "This is my first everything," he said. "First live TV performance, first TV show performance, first award show nomination, first time I've done anything like this, this is a big night of firsts for me."

The rapper is nominated for three awards: Male Video Of The Year, Male Breakthrough Video Of The Year and CMT Digital-First Performance Of The Year. All three are for his song, "Son Of A Sinner."

"I'm somewhere between nervous and cloud nine, so I'm just, I'm excited man," Jelly Roll said of his upcoming performance and potential wins. "It feels so good, it's like the return of the prodigal son, it's like finally coming home, man."

Jelly Roll's next album and debut country release, Whitsitt Chapel, will release June 2.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards airs live on CBS and is streaming on Paramount+. For more coverage of the big event, including all of the night's winners, keep checking back with ETonline.