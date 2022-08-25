Jena Malone Says It Felt 'So Nice' to Come Out as Pansexual

Jena Malone is celebrating her decision to come out! Last weekend, the 37-year-old actress announced on Instagram that she identifies as pansexual. In a post that featured her dancing, she made the announcement to her over 300,000 followers.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Adopting Audrey actress shared why she felt it was the best time to come out.

“It felt so nice. I’ve been thinking about it for a while. The sexual journey is so beautiful. I mean, all of the identity journeys are so cool. I feel like I’m a little bit late to the game in being able to have less shame,” Malone tells THR.

“I’ve been loving the process of learning more about myself and others through different terms that open windows, those windows then turn into doors and then I arrive at a place to find all this cool stuff out there," she says. "It’s a part of humanity now to have all these ceremonies of exclamation around coming out and renouncing [an identity] and celebrating that space for yourself. It’s a really sweet, human experience. I love getting to learn more about myself no matter the age or my experience.”

Malone shared that she is not unfamiliar with the queer lifestyle, as she was raised by two mothers and has a queer sister, noting that she has nothing but support from her family.

“I have a really supportive family and they’ve been that way for whatever, however or whoever I am or what I bring to the table," she says. "It’s all exciting and wonderful and perfectly great."

“But yeah, my sister is queer and I grew up with two moms who were lovers and then they split. My mom sort of became hetero again, mostly through an understanding of Christianity. And then my god mom married her partner of 17 years now. So, I have three moms and my dad who has been a hetero man all his life. I have the whole spectrum," she adds. "It’s nice to be able to have these different types of conversations with everyone. I feel really blessed to have an accepting family.”

Last weekend, The Hunger Games actress made the announcement to her fans alongside a post of her dancing to “Book of Bringhi” by Devendra Banhart.

“I guess It felt like I was a heterosexual man in a woman’s body. I visualized his desires and placed them on to me. But this , was never the whole of the story that was meant for me. So I’ve been learning a new way to tell it. Using words to guide me not define me,” Malone wrote.

Malone shared that not only is she identifying as pansexual but it has also helped her when it comes to navigating the types of relationships she will pursue.

“That my sexual identity has more to teach and to tell me. Finding words that feel more right to explore in my telling. Pansexuality. Sapiosexuality. Polyamory,” she wrote. “A fuller spectrum of understanding that my story is demanding of me. And I’m honoring it today with this soft and sleepy little stretch of a dance. I love humans. So there’s that ❤️❤️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈❤️❤️.”



Malone said that she had planned to post during Pansexual Awareness Day (May 24), but time got away from her due to being a mom, so she’s “always a few months late for everything.”

Malone is mother of 6-year-old Ode Mountain, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Ethan DeLorenzo.