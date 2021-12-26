Jenna Dewan Shares Christmas PJ Pics With Fiancé Steve Kazee and Her Adorable Kids

Rockin' around the Christmas tree! Jenna Dewan and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, are celebrating the holidays in comfort and style.

Dewan, 41, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a cute family photo of herself, Kazee, her kids and their grandparents, all rocking matching red and black flannel pajamas.

"Better late than never…!' Dewan captioned the post, which she shared a day after Christmas Day. "The obligatory Christmas pj pic! Happy holidays from our family to yours! ❤️🎄❤️"

In the cute post, Dewan is holding her and Kazee's 1-year-old son, Callum, while the actress' 8-year-old daughter Everly -- whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum -- smiles for the camera.

The slideshow post also included some candid pics and videos of Everly and Callum playing together around the Christmas tree as they opened presents.

Dewan posted a few pics to her Instagram story as well, showing one present she was particularly excited about: a new VR headset.

Everly even got to enjoy her "first VR experience" and seemed rightfully enraptured with it.

Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Back in September, Dewan opened up to ET's Lauren Zima about her life with Kazee, raving about the actor and father of her 1-year-old son, Callum.

"He really supports me and believes in me. He actually makes me feel wonderful about all of the different aspects of myself, and my work, and life and as a mom," Dewan said of Kazee. "He is so, so supportive. It is great."

Although they got engaged back in February 2020, Dewan said they "are literally still just talking about" plans for their wedding.

"We got engaged, had Callum, and then COVID quarantine happened. So obviously our priorities were more on keeping ourselves safe," Dewan told ET at the time. "I think when we are able to have a safe gathering and life kind of relaxes a bit we can focus on that."