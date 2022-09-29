Jenna Dewan Teases Steamy Pole Dancing Movie With Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Michael (Exclusive)

Jenna Dewan is getting steamy in a new film, executive produced by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. In Lifetime’s upcoming movie, Let’s Get Physical, Dewan plays a fitness instructor who moves into a small town to open a pole dancing business -- which doubles as a prostitution ring.

When it comes to working with the beloved Hollywood couple, Dewan couldn’t enjoy it more.

“I’m obsessed with them,” she told ET’s Deidre Behar at the Variety Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. “I think they are the two most perfect humans. They have the most perfect family.”

Ripa and Consuelos' son, Michael, is in the film, and that gave Dewan a chance to quiz the 25-year-old on his life -- so she could take note for raising her two children.

“He’s so good. He’s so funny,” she said about working with Michael. “And in between breaks, I’d go ‘OK, so what was it like? What happened when you were five?’ I was just quizzing him 'cause I was like, ‘You are the best human. How did this go so right?' I wanna imitate it. It was great.”

As for seeing Dewan and Michael in any steamy scenes together in the film, she says you'll just have to wait and see.

“He’s in college now,” she shared. “It’s a fun movie. You'll have to see.”

And while Dewan does have a professional dance background, The Rookie actress admitted that it took a little extra work to get up on the pole.

“Intimidating and hard,” she said about her training for the film. “I learned it in two, three days. We do this thing where you dance your whole life, you go, 'Oh yeah, sure, I can learn that.’ It was so hard.”

She continued, “I was sore I could hardly do it. It was a very steep learning curve.”

Dewan offered one more tease of the film, which she said challenged her.

“It is definitely racy,” she shared. “It calls to me as a woman and as an actress to really be challenged in certain ways. Certain judgments that you would have naturally, you're like, ‘Oh, I didn’t think of it that way.’ And its funny. Actually it has a funny, comedic, sassy energy.”

Let's Get Physical premieres on Lifetime Oct. 15.