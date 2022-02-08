Jenna Jameson Shares Update After More Than a Month in the Hospital

Jenna Jameson is sharing a brief update from the hospital.

The former adult film star has been hospitalized for over a month, and posted a video to her Instagram Story on Monday, sharing how she's doing. Last month, her partner, Lior Bitton, revealed that she was in the hospital. While they first thought she had Guillain-Barré syndrome, he later clarified that that wasn't the case.

"Hey, you guys. So I am still in the hospital, but I'm doing OK and I'll be out soon," Jameson, 47, said with a kiss to the camera.

In mid-January, Bitton said in a video posted on Jameson's Instagram, “It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVGH. So, she does not have the Guillain-Barré. Have a happy holiday. We’ll keep you posted soon,” he added.

According to the CDC, Guillain-Barré syndrome is a "rare autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages the nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis."

In a video posted on Jan. 12, Bitton confirmed that Jameson’s leg movement was not getting better, and doctors would have to do more tests to confirm the true diagnosis.

“Update on Jenna. Her legs thinning down. She can’t walk can’t stand up and She doesn’t get any better with the IVIG treatment and vitamins. After they suspected that it’s guillain barre syndrome now they having the run more test cuz they are not sure,” Bitton wrote.

On Jan. 23, Jameson took to Instagram to share a selfie and thank people for all the well wishes, adding, "I’ll be out of here soon and back to life! Love you 😘."

