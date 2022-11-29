Jenna Ortega Reveals She Choreographed Iconic 'Wednesday' Dance Sequence

Jenna Ortega and her Wednesday co-stars are sharing behind-the-scenes secrets from the Netflix series, including one memorable scene where her titular character, Wednesday Addams, does a captivating yet bizarre dance.

In a new video recently posted to Still Watching Netflix, one of the streaming service's official YouTube channels, Ortega revealed she was actually the one who choreographed Wednesday's now-iconic dance, featured in the fourth episode. The scene takes place after Wednesday begrudgingly attends the Rave'N dance at Nevermore Academy and, not being socially adept, captures everyone's attention through her unique dancing skills.

"I actually felt really insecure about this," the 20-year-old actress revealed while watching the dance sequence alongside co-stars Emma Myers, who plays Enid, and Hunter Doohan, who plays Tyler. "I choreographed that myself and I think it's very obvious that I'm not a dancer or choreographer."

"No, it's amazing!" Doohan argued, while Myers earlier shared that the scene is one of her favorites of the series.

"I can watch an entire show of just this," said co-star Percy Hynes White, who portrays Xavier.

Ortega, meanwhile, couldn't help but have a few laughs while watching Wednesday put her own spin on the dance moves as she rocked the dance floor with Tyler.

Wednesday is streaming now on Netflix.