Jenna Ushkowitz Marries David Stanley in Los Angeles

Congrats to Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley! The couple have tied the knot, the actress announced on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

Ushkowitz and Stanley married in an outdoor ceremony at a historic home in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to Brides. TheGlee star's gown was by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal, while Stanley wore a tux from Hugo Boss.

"We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated," Ushkowitz told the magazine. "Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us. By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change."

The newlyweds started dating in 2018, after meeting on a Hinge date. They got engaged in August 2020, while on a walk with their dogs around their neighborhood in L.A.

"Yes, a million times, yes ✨," Ushkowitz wrote on Instagram at the time.

