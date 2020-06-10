Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling 'Horrified' By Jessica Alba's Claim She Couldn't Make Eye Contact on '90210'

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling are reacting to Jessica Alba's recent claim. In a preview clip of their upcoming podcast, 9021OMG, the Beverly Hills, 90210 stars admit that they don't recall the situation that Alba spoke about during her appearance on Hot Ones.

"On the set of 90210, I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re trying to do a scene with them," Alba said on the web series. "Yeah, it was like, 'You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.'"

Garth and Spelling co-starred on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000, and Alba guest starred on the show as a pregnant teen in 1998.

"Did you tell her not to look me in the eye?" Garth, 48, asked Spelling in the podcast clip.

"Why is it all about you?" Spelling, 47, questioned.

"Well, because I had all the scenes with her. Like, if anybody didn't want to have their eyes looked into, it would've been me," Garth replied. "But I don't remember, because I have the world's worst memory."

Spelling speculated that there could've been "some cool memo that was going around from the producers or the ADs and we didn't even know."

"Imagine we just thought guest stars didn't like us. They never looked at us!" she exclaimed. "We don't know why! We were so nice!"

Though she doesn't remember the eye contact direction, Garth said the "vague memories" she has of working with Alba all center around her being "super talented," "very young" and "really sweet."

"It does not surprise me that she's gone on to be so successful," Garth said.

As for Spelling, she admitted to being "a little horrified" by Alba's comments, largely because she enjoys using products from the actress' brand, The Honest Company.

"Her baby wipes are my favorite. Like, I wipe my child's a** with her baby wipes every single day," Spelling said of the five children she shares with husband Dean McDermott. "I'm so upset right now."

