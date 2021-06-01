Jennifer Aniston Shares Sweet Snapshots and Selfies From 'Friends: The Reunion' Set

So much love after all these years! Jennifer Aniston is sharing some sweet behind-the-scenes snapshots from the Friends: The Reunion set.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a slideshow of snapshots from the recent special, which premiered last Thursday on HBO Max.

The first photo in the slideshow was a snapshot of Aniston taking a selfie with all her co-stars -- David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry. (Although the actual selfie Aniston is taking in the photo isn't part of the slideshow.)

"Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you ❤️" Aniston captioned the post.

She also teased the second photo in the post, showing Schwimmer seated on the Central Perk couch with Justin and Hailey Bieber -- the "Lonely" singer was one of the many guest stars who participated in the special.

"When two TOTALLY different worlds collide," Aniston wrote of the unique group shot. "@_schwim_’s face says it all."

Aniston also posted a sweet selfie she snapped with legendary TV director James Burrows, who helmed most of the show's first season and helped establish it as the cultural touchstone it became.

The last pic in the post was a cartoon of the stars sitting on a couch in front of a fountain -- taken from the show's iconic intro -- with the caption, "Could this be anymore of a small outdoor gathering with vaccinated friends?"

The long-awaited reunion special saw the core cast reunite to look back at 10 years of their iconic sitcom, and all the running jokes, romantic moments and beloved guest stars that they enjoyed along the way.

During the special, plenty of the show's beloved supporting actors and guest stars popped in to say hello, as did many celebs who simply loved the show and were influenced by it over the years. This included the K-pop group BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, Lady Gaga and more.

Check out the video below for more on Friends: The Reunion, available to stream on HBO Max.