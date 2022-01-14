Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Fresh-Faced Selfie as the Humidity Takes Over Her Hair

Even Jennifer Aniston isn't immune to the affects of humidity! The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share selfies showing how the humidity impacts her hair.

The Morning Show star is makeup free and in a strapless look in the pics, which show off her wavy locks frizzing out and covering her face. Aniston seems unbothered by the weather's impact on her tresses in the second photo, as she smiles happily for the camera.

"OK, Humidity…🥵😵‍💫⁣," Aniston quipped in the caption. "Let’s go…..👊🏼💪🏼"

In the comments, Ali Wentworth praised Aniston for her "sexy bed hair," Sara Foster remarked that she's "very into" the look, and Octavia Spencer assured the actress that "it's beautiful."

"Love," Rita Wilson commented, with Nikki Reed adding that Aniston is a "beauty," and Reese Witherspoon posting heart-eye emojis.

Aniston's selfies came after she opened up about the future of her career during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I’m just getting started," she said, noting that she has some "very dark" projects coming up. "I’ve only recently started to be like, 'Oh, I got this.' I think I needed to get over those hurdles of self-doubt and own who I am and where I am and just how long I’ve f**king been here."

Watch the video below for more on Aniston.