Jennifer Coolidge to Be Honored as a Comedic Genius at 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Coolidge is set to join a prestigious list of hilarious people when she's honored at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards with the Comedic Genius Award.

MTV announced on Thursday that the White Lotus star will become the sixth recipient of the highly coveted award, which honors actors who have made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at-large. She joins Jack Black (2022), Sacha Baron Cohen (2021), Melissa McCarthy (2016), Kevin Hart (2015) and Will Ferrell (2013).

Coolidge, fresh off being named to TIME's "100 Most Influential People of 2023" list, has undoubtedly cemented herself in Hollywood since exploding onto the scene in the 1999 classic American Pie as Stifler's mom -- not to mention her unforgettable appearance in 2001's Legally Blonde. The Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe award winner saw her star propel even higher as Tanya McQuoid in the HBO hit series White Lotus, and she also turned heads in the Netflix series The Watcher.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards air live from Barker Hanger in Los Angeles, on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Top nominees on the scripted side this year include Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things and The Last of Us, all with six nods, and The White Lotus and Wednesday with four. Meanwhile, on the unscripted side, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules each nabbed two nominations.

Drew Barrymore is set to host.