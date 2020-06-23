Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have a Backyard Family Concert: Watch

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are spending time with their kids! The 44-year-old former baseball player took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of himself, his fiancée and three of their combined children dancing and singing to celebrate the news that the MLB has a plan to return to play this year, following a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the cute video, Rodriguez danced around and smiled while his daughters -- Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12 -- joined Lopez and her daughter, 12-year-old Emme, singing, dancing and playing instruments. Lopez also has a 12-year-old son, Maximilian.

"Here’s how we feel about baseball finally coming back! #MusicToMyEars #LetsDance 🕺🏼⚾️," Rodriguez captioned the clip, which was filmed in his backyard.

Lopez was certainly entertained by the clip, even commenting on it with the crying laughing emoji.

"She's got her daddy's voice. She's amazing," Lopez told ET last year of Emme taking after her father, Marc Anthony. "It's natural. Emme could always sing."

Following Emme's Super Bowl performance, Natasha gushed over her "stepsister" to ET's Kevin Frazier.

"It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing," she said. "I'm so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic."

