Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are 'Just Friends' as the Two Spend Time Together, Source Says

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are nothing more than friends.

Amid the recent news that the two have been spending time together after J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez's breakup, a source tells ET that Lopez and Affleck "are friends and have a cordial, good relationship."

"They obviously have a romantic history, but at this point they only have a friendship," the source says. "They both admire each other professionally, respect one another and feel comfortable with each other."

Additionally, a second source tells ET: "Jennifer and Ben have seen each other a few times since her breakup with Alex. Jen and Ben have remained friends over the years and the two are still just that - friends."

ET learned on Friday that the exes have recently spent time together after Page Six reported the actor has been spotted multiple times visiting Lopez and getting dropped off at her mansion by a while Escalade SUV that allegedly belongs to her.

Affleck and Lopez got engaged in 2002 and split in 2004, but have remained friendly since. Last month, the actor even praised her in the April issue of InStyle magazine.

"I don't know whether people know it or not, but the most impressive thing about her (and that is a long list) was her extraordinary work ethic," he shared. "She had this humility coupled with the basic assumption that not only did you have to work incredibly hard to succeed, you had to then push yourself even further."

He also commented on his ex's ageless looks, asking, "Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s…at best?"

Lopez laughed off the compliment, replying, "Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too."

The two shared a strong connection, and in her 2014 memoir, True Love, the Hustlers star said Affleck was "her first real heartbreak."

"It felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest," she shared. "People do lots of things to anesthetize themselves in moments like these. Some people do drugs, some drink and some go out and party."

While Affleck and Lopez's reunion might have fans excited about them potentially rekindling their love, the "On the Floor" singer has remained friendly with a few of her exes, including Marc Anthony. The two were married from 2004 to 2014 and share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

"J. Lo makes it a point to have cordial relationships, especially with Marc, since he is the father of her children," a source previously told ET. "Jennifer and Marc have a friendship and are supportive of each other whether it comes to parenting, personal matters or their careers. They have each other's backs."

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their split after four years of dating on April 15 with a joint statement. Following their breakup, they were spotted having dinner together at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles, with a source telling ET that they arrived separately and left separately.

