Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have a Date Night at 2023 GRAMMYs

Jennifer Lopez looked happy as ever on Sunday night when she presented the first award of the televised portion of the 65th GRAMMY Awards. The triple-threat star looked stunning in a flashy Gucci gown that she paired with Bulgari jewelry.

Lopez announced that Harry Styles won for Best Pop Vocal Album as her husband, Ben Affleck, sat in the audience. After she presented, Lopez joined the 50-year-old actor in the audience, and they were seated next to Dwayne Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian.

And during the tribute to Smokey Robinson, the newlyweds were spotted on their feet enjoying the music. In one romantic moment, Lopez kissed Affleck on the cheek as he put his arm around her.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Also during the event, an ET eyewitness spotted Affleck and Lopez whispering to one another lovingly. GRAMMYs host Trevor Noah stopped to talk to the power couple, and at one point, Affleck went over to Adrien Brody to chat and pose for photos with the fellow actor.

The 2023 GRAMMY Awards are at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.