Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' Following His GRAMMY Memes

It's safe to say Jennifer Lopez is having fun with Ben Affleck's viral moment that produced meme after meme thanks to his less-than-thrilled facial expressions at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. And she's letting it be known on Instagram.

The 53-year-old singer on Thursday shared the trailer for Affleck's upcoming Nike biopic, Air, in which he stars alongside Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker and Marlons Wayans. But what got everyone's attention is the thumbnail she chose for the Instagram post -- Affleck in character looking somber, and she overlayed the thumbnail with the text, "My husband's happy face."

Yes, it seems J.Lo is still having a ball days after Affleck went viral for his seemingly less-than-enthusiastic time at this year's GRAMMY Awards.

Following the viral moment, a source told ET that "Jen and Ben are both aware of the memes of Ben circulating," and that "she had shown him a few photos that night and he just brushed it off."

The couple had cameras facing their direction as Trevor Noah did a bit in front of them. And that's when fans saw Affleck whisper something in his wife's ear, and she responded by turning to face him and lightly tapping his chest as she responded to whatever he told her.

To break down the moment, ET spoke with forensic lipreader Jeremy Freeman, who provided insight into the conversation.

"I believe when Ben Affleck whispered into... Jennifer Lopez's ear, she replied with, 'Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated,'" Freeman told ET. "[Then] she turned away and Ben Affleck shuttered uncomfortably... and [said], 'I might.'"

According to a seat filler named Anna, who sat next to the couple at the GRAMMYs, Lopez got a kick out of the viral moment.

"J.Lo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, 'Oh my god, honey, look at this meme circulating about you,' and he was like, 'Oh god, this again,'" Anna said on a TikTok video she shared. "Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme. Like he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression. I love how unbothered that is. So, I know that she was like on her phone and saw it and was like, 'Honey, this is so funny, look at this,' and he was like, 'Jesus Christ.'"