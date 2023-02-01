Jennifer Lopez Listed Her Bel Air Home for $42,500,000 -- See the Pics!

Moving on and moving out -- for a hefty payday. ET has learned that Jennifer Lopez has listed her family home in Bel Air, California for $42,500,000.

The songstress is selling the sprawling estate for a monumental sum just a few months after tying the knot with Ben Affleck.

So, what exactly does a $42.5 million mansion offer in the way of luxury? According to the description of the massive property by Carolwood Estates -- the brokerage company responsible for selling the mansion -- the "rare and extraordinary" home is located on eight "awe-inspiring acres" of land.

Carolwood Estates

"Originally designed by iconic architect Samuel Marx and re-imagined into a masterful one-of-a-kind multi-structure French Country refuge. Incredible use of stone, woods and surrounded by nature elements. The main level has living room with high ceilings, bar, fireplace and steel windows and doors opening to stone terraces.

"Formal dining room, chef's kitchen with built-in breakfast area and stone fireplace. Large family room/game room with bar opens to terrace with 3-sided infinity edge pool. All rooms open to large terraces with lush views. Lower level lounge and 30-seat screening room are perfect for movie nights. Upstairs has a beautiful office/study, massage and guest room. The Primary suite wing includes a library/sitting room, fireplace, his & her's dressing rooms and gorgeous baths all opening to private landscaped terraces and tranquil cascading stream.

Carolwood Estates

Carolwood Estates

"The expansive grounds include a great guest house/studio/gym, 100-seat amphitheater, pogoda [sic] with firepit, organic vegetable garden, entertainment pavilion with full kitchen, a private lake with sandy beach & outdoor shower. Another separate guest cottage, large motor court, additional parking, massive lawn area and completely surrounded by specimen plants and mature trees."

Additionally, the massively luxurious estate offers potential homebuyers a "one-of-a-kind lifestyle impossible to duplicate" and the property includes "private hiking trails and destinations."

Carolwood Estates

Carolwood Estates

Carolwood Estates

Carolwood Estates

Carolwood Estates

The news of the listing comes just a few weeks after news broke about Affleck and Lopez's multimillion-dollar deal with Dunkin' Donuts.

A source told ET earlier this month that the 50-year-old actor-director has signed a deal with Dunkin' worth "several million dollars."

In addition to the paycheck, Affleck's partnership with Dunkin' includes a donation to his non-profit, the Eastern Congo Initiative.

Affleck recently filmed a commercial for Dunkin', which was founded in his home state of Massachusetts. Of course, Affleck was joined on set by his wife, who seemed to be in full support of her man's new venture.

"Jen and Ben were so loving on set. You can really tell how special their connection is," another source previously told ET. "Jen just adores Ben, and they both lift each other up and make each other feel so happy. It's really sweet to watch."

Check out the video below for more on the adorable couple.