Jennifer Lopez Reveals Launch Date for Her Skincare Line JLo Beauty

Jennifer Lopez's new beauty line now has a launch date! The star revealed the highly anticipated brand will drop Jan. 1, 2021, with skincare products.

For early access starting on Dec. 8, fans can sign up on the JLo Beauty website. Lopez shared stunning campaign images on Instagram on Sunday. The multi-hyphenate is absolutely glowing and fresh-faced in the photos as she poses in water. In a video, she talks about the tagline of her brand, "Beauty has no expiration date."

"As women, people are so ready to write us off. I just kept waiting for that to happen, and I realized, no, I'm not gonna let that happen. It's about being limitless. It's about being powerful and understanding beauty really doesn't have an expiration date," Lopez narrates in the video.

Lopez captioned the post, "This isn’t just a passion project, it’s a 30-year dream. I can’t wait to share my skincare secrets with you!!"

The JLo Beauty Instagram also teased a silhouette of a bottle in a luminous rose gold shade.

On Sunday night, Lopez was honored with the People's Icon Award at the E! People’s Choice Awards. She looked gorgeous in a red ruffled Christian Siriano dress. For her beauty look, Lopez used her upcoming JLo Beauty skincare products.

Back in December 2019, the JLO Holding Company, LLC filed a trademark for cosmetics and skincare products, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, including skin moisturizers, beauty masks and skin cleansers.

In December 2018, Lopez said she was launching a skincare line during a speaking engagement in New York City, reported by Refinery 29.

"I will be coming out with a skincare line. I've been working on it for a long time because I don't want to put [just] anything out," she told the moderator, who asked about her skincare routine. "I get that question a lot, especially as I get older. I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I've learned and all the secrets I have. And it doesn't have anything to do with needles."

The "On the Floor" singer is no stranger to launching beauty products. Lopez has had multiple fragrances, including the popular Glow by JLO, and a makeup range with Inglot. Additionally, the style icon currently has a shoe line at DSW.

Check back as ET Style keeps you updated on the latest news on Lopez's new beauty brand.