Jennifer Lopez Shares Early Valentine’s Day Video From Ben Affleck: 'This Seriously Melted My Heart'

Jennifer Lopez received an early Valentine’s Day gift from Ben Affleck. The singer revealed in her first newsletter from OntheJLo that the actor directed a heartfelt remix music video set to her latest single, “On My Way,” from her recently released film, Marry Me.

“I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle,” Lopez wrote. “It’s an early Valentine’s Day present from Ben. Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it’s unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever.”

She added, “This seriously melted my heart.”

The romantic gesture comes days after Affleck appeared by Lopez’s side at the Los Angeles premiere of Marry Me, which is now in theaters and streaming on Peacock. That's where the singer gushed to ET’s Nischelle Turner about how happy they are together.

"It's a great date night. We're super happy," Lopez said. "What can I tell you? We're just having a good time."

In another interview with Rolling Stone, Lopez opened up about “having a second chance” at love. “Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what's real, what's not real. So it's just -- the game has changed,” she said, adding that she doesn’t see another breakup with Affleck in the future.

“I don't think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed,” she said. "We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives -- what to share, what not to share -- is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years."”

For the latest on their romance, watch the video below: