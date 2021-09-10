Jennifer Lopez's Met Gala Style Evolution Is So Stunning -- See Her 12 Looks!

It's safe to say Jennifer Lopez is a Met Gala veteran.

The 52-year-old triple threat has attended a whopping 12 Met Galas throughout her career, and each look amps up the glamour. There's rumors she's expected to attend this year as well!

It's no surprise she's consistently invited back. J.Lo is one of the world's biggest superstars, and one can always count on her to serve an iconic fashion moment on the red carpet. (No wonder she also received CFDA's Fashion Icon Award in 2019).

Although the "Cambia El Paso" singer sticks to the annual ball's theme some years more than others, there's no doubt she stuns in a beautiful designer gown every single time, whether it's a sheer, bod-baring dress or an elegant, flowy cape number.

From her many Versace looks to the early years, feast your eyes on every single ensemble Lopez wore to the Met Gala.

1999: "Rock Style"

For her very first Met Gala, Lopez attended with then-boyfriend Diddy, formerly known as Puff Daddy. She opted for a monochrome beige outfit of a cropped, furry jacket and keyhole halter dress, which turned out to be a very sultry cutout number.

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Jim Spellman/WireImage

2004: "Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century"

The multitalented artist embodied high-fashion, 18th-century vibes exactly in an ornate, gothic, black tiered lace gown with florette detailing by Dolce & Gabbana. Lopez arrived with the designers, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. She kept her makeup glowy and minimal, punctuated by a scarlet lip and braided updo.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

2006: "AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion"

Lopez gave us movie-star glamour in a soft pink, pleated, one-shoulder Versace dress, completed with shiny, blown-out tresses and glitzy jewelry, a classic 2000s J.Lo look.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

2007: "Poiret: King of Fashion"

Looking like she stepped out of The Great Gatsby, Lopez shimmered and shined on the red carpet in a sparkly, metallic, bateau-neckline column gown from Marchesa. Her voluminous curled bob adorned with a foliage-shaped hairpin finished the look flawlessly.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

2008: "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy"

Another one-shoulder moment! The pop star was a vision in an embellished sea-foam-blue tiered Alberta Ferretti number, accessorized with an oversized coordinating cuff.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

2010: "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity"

Regal realness was delivered in this embroidered, strapless, A-line Zuhair Murad tulle gown, made a touch sexy courtesy of her smoky eyes and glossy lips.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2011: "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty"

The fashion icon turned heads in a bright red Gucci dress, which featured a statement floral shoulder shrug that was on full display thanks to Lopez's slicked back hair and matching lip.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

2013: "Punk: Chaos to Couture"

Lopez paid homage to the gala's edgy theme in a nude-and-black sequined spotted Michael Kors long-sleeved dress and a faux mohawk no less!

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2015: "China: Through the Looking Glass"

She continued the naked dress theme in a sheer bedazzled Versace one-shoulder gown. The red dragon motif strategically covered her envious bod and perfectly channeled the gala's Chinese theme.

George Pimentel/WireImage

2017: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between"

Lopez floated on the carpet in a billowy, goddess-like light blue Valentino cape number, topped off with an elegant, retro, pulled-back 'do that let her radiant locks flow down.

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

2018: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"

J.Lo's look was truly a stunner, an intricate embellished-and-feathered Balmain gown emblazoned with a huge, bejeweled cross and with a thigh-high slit.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lopez perfectly encapsulated the theme, wearing a glitzy, silver, beaded, plunging dress from Versace and a flapper-style cap. She accessorized the shimmering look with a Harry Winston necklace set with a 65.32-carat purple sapphire.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

