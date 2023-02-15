Jenny McCarthy's Son Evan Writes His First Song With Help From Stepdad Donnie Wahlberg

Jenny McCarthy's 20-year-old son, Evan Asher, dropped his debut single, and it was stepdad Donnie Wahlberg who helped make it happen.

In an interview with People, Wahlberg said Asher initially came to him with the lyrics to "It Doesn't Matter," a ballad Asher dedicated to his celebrity crush, Selena Gomez. After having worked on it for quite some time, Asher wanted to see if there was any way Wahlberg could help him get the lyrics to Gomez. Wahlberg, who tied the knot with McCarthy in August 2014, had another plan.

The outlet reports Wahlberg suggested Asher give singing a shot. And, after some hesitation, Asher agreed. But Wahlberg did more than make the suggestion. He also enlisted his 21-year-old son, Pink Laces frontman Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg, to help Asher put together the song in the studio. And it was also Wahlberg who helped put the music video together.

"It was a joy to help Evan make his song a reality. He is such an incredibly sincere young man, who really has the heart of a saint and the spirit of an artist, but none of this was handed to him -- he had to put in a lot of work and prove that he was committed to the process, Wahlberg tells People.

He adds, "Whether or not music is his ultimate path, the act of Evan writing and recording this song is an amazing achievement and a truly touching dedication to his favorite artist. I couldn't be more proud of him."

McCarthy, who shares Asher with her ex, John Asher, said watching her son throughout the process has served as an inspiration.

"Evan has been through so much in his young life, and his passion for living and creating is such an inspiration to me," McCarthy tells the outlet. "He is the kindest, sweetest, most loving human being on this planet, and I'm excited for what the future holds for him."

Asher, who at three years old was diagnosed with autism, also told the outlet why he was inspired to write a song dedicated to Gomez.

"One of the many reasons why I admire and respect Selena Gomez is her ability to be brave no matter what life throws at her," he says. "I, too, have struggled with my health and relationships, and because Selena has been so open about her struggles, it has helped me find the confidence and inner strength to get through the toughest of times. I wrote this song to let her know how much I appreciate her, and I wish her all the love and happiness in the world because she deserves it."