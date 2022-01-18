Jenny Slate Reveals She Married Ben Shattuck in Living Room Ceremony on New Year's Eve

Congratulations to Jenny Slate! The 39-year-old actress shared that she married author and artist Ben Shattuck on New Year's Eve in an extremely intimate wedding that took place in their living room.

In a new interview with Marie Claire, Slate shares that their wedding had already previously been postponed three times due to the coronavirus pandemic. While their wedding was initially supposed to be a large celebration, Slate couldn't be happier with the way it turned out.

"We were planning on a [wedding] that ended up being almost 200 people, and then now, it's just our parents and siblings," she says. "We each invited six friends… I actually like it. I like it better. I didn't realize how the large thing was making me feel uncomfortable, a little bit. Just a little."

This is the second marriage for Slate. She was previously married to filmmaker Dean Fleischer-Camp, whom she collaborated with on their Marcel the Shell With Shoes On short films and books, but they split in 2016 after four years of marriage. She also previously dated Chris Evans.

Slate and Shattuck have been engaged since September 2019, when he proposed during a romantic picnic in an abandoned castle in southern France. She broke the news to ET last February that she gave birth to their first child together, daughter Ida Lupine.

Slate tells Marie Claire that motherhood has made her the happiest she's ever been.

"I only realized this after I had the baby, but I thought being a mother would be like a replica of my own mother's experience with motherhood," she says. "At least, how I perceived it: in which she really, really, really loves us [Slate and her two sisters] so much, and also, she often seemed really stressed out, and at loose ends, and at her wits' end, and exhausted, and splattered in clay. Instead, I feel like it's been the opposite of that for me. Not at all that it's not difficult and challenging to have a newborn baby. There are so many profound challenges, but I've never been happier in my life. I feel like I can finally be what I want to be."