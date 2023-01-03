Jeremy Renner Shares Hospital Bed Selfie Amid ICU Recovery for Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner is sharing his gratitude for his fans from his hospital bed. After suffering a serious injury on Sunday that required hospitalization and surgery, Renner assured fans that he'll be OK in a new selfie.

The Hawkeye star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snapshot of his bruised and battered face, as well as a message of thanks.

"Thank you all for your kind words," Renner wrote. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Along with the visual update from Renner, the actor's rep shared a positive update with ET. "Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits," the rep said Tuesday. "He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones."

On Tuesday, Public Information Office Bryan Samudio of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office led a press conference regarding the accident, and explained that, on Sunday morning at 8:55AM, a 9-1-1 call was received involving a snowcat and a pedestrian, who had been ran over by the snowcat in the area of Mount Rose Highway. According to Samudio, the previous evening had seen approximately three feet of snow in the area.

"Mr. Renner's personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home," Samudio explained. "Mr. Renner went to retrieve his piston bully, or snowcat -- an extremely large piece mobile equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds -- in an effort to get his vehicle moving."

"After successfully, towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his piston bully to speak to his family member. At this point it is observed that the piston bully started to roll," he continued. "In an effort, to stop the rolling piston bully, Mr. Renner attempted to get back in the driver's seat of the piston bully. Based on our investigation, it's at this point Mr. Renner [was] run over by the piston bully."

Samudio explained that Renner was conscious after the accident and speaking to first responders. He was taken, via care flight, to a Reno area hospital.

Additionally, a major active investigation is taking place and the police department is still conducting interviews and processing items at the scene. Authorities do not believe Renner was impaired at the time of the accident.

On Monday, ET learned that Renner underwent chest surgery to address his injuries. Renner's publicist revealed the actor suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" as a result of the accident.

Renner was in the Mt. Rose Highway area in Reno, Nevada, Sunday morning when the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office tells ET they "responded to a traumatic injury."

"Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital," the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said. "Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident."

Renner, who lives outside Reno near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, has previously posted videos and photos of himself using his plow to help his family get out of winter storms once they’re over.