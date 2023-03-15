Jeremy Renner Shares Nephew's Touching Handwritten Note: 'Very Lucky That My Uncle Is Alive'

Jeremy Renner is sharing a sweet note from his nephew. The 52-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday to post a note his young nephew wrote him following his serious snow plow accident in January.

"I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk-eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers)," Renner's nephew's hand-written note read. "I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident."

Renner replied to the kind words on Instagram, writing, "Love my little man. Bless you Auggie."

Instagram/JeremyRenner

Renner was crushed by a snowcat near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada, last month while towing his nephew's car. At the time, Renner tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt but ended up getting pulled underneath it himself. It's unclear whether or not Auggie is the nephew who Renner was protecting during the accident.

Renner suffered "30 plus broken bones" as a result of the accident, and had to undergo chest surgery for "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries."

In the weeks since, Renner has been putting his all into his recovery. He's given fans a peek at his physical therapy regimen, joked he's "in the shop now, working on me," and revealed that he's been getting electric stimulation on his leg.

Renner also gave insight into his healing process, sharing he'll do "whatever it takes" to recover both physically and mentally.

Earlier this month, Renner revealed that his upcoming Disney+ original series, Rennervations, has been "a driving force in my recovery." The four-part car renovation series will premiere April 12.