Jerry Seinfeld Says His Netflix Stand-Up Special Is Most Likely His Last One

Jerry Seinfeld's recent stand-up special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, might very well be the comedian's final one.

Seinfeld, 66, appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday and candidly discussed his latest project. Stern said that he suspected that 23 Hours to Kill -- Seinfeld's first stand-up special since 1998 -- would be the beloved comedian's last special for Netflix because he would never want to appear less than at the top of his game, or appear diminished in any way as he gets older.

Seinfeld definitely agreed.



"I don't like seeing old people on TV," he said with a laugh. "I don't want to inflict myself on people in a deteriorated state. I am a perfectionist that way."

"That's why I obviously never did another TV series," he added, referring to his iconic sitcom, Seinfeld, which went off the air in 1998 after nine seasons. "I'm not gonna try and beat that. I can't beat that."

Seinfeld acknowledged that he does have more material to do another stand-up special but wants to keep his fans wanting more.

"I always like to give a little less than you really want. A little less," he said. "Like [Seinfeld] -- we could've done one, two, three more years. The reason people still love that show is we didn't wear it out. I like minimalizing things."

When Stern said that he personally would love another special from him since he wanted to hear Seinfeld's observations on the current coronavirus pandemic, Seinfeld noted that he isn't concerned about what people want.



"I don't care about the world," he said bluntly. "I'm doing what I like. You do what you like, Howard. That is the genius of Howard Stern -- I'm going to do it the way I want to do it and that's what people respond to, that's what they like. They don't want you catering to them. They want you catering to yourself. That's your art."

ET spoke to Seinfeld earlier this month, and he said that despite a few epic television cast reunions happening amid the coronavirus pandemic, he still had zero plans to revive Seinfeld in any way.

"Don't think about it, haven't talked about it," he said. "If it would save the world, we would do it, but I don't think it would."

