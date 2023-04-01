Jerry Seinfeld Teases Possible 'Seinfeld' Reunion: 'Something Is Going to Happen'

Jerry Seinfeld may be giving the polarizing 1998 finale of Seinfeld another go.

During a stand-up set in Boston on Saturday, the 69-year-old comic fielded a question from the audience about whether he was happy with the ending of his beloved sitcom. In response, he shared, "Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending. But I can't really tell it."

He went on, "Here's what I'll tell you -- but you can't tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn't happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you'll see."

It's been more than 25 years since the NBC sitcom went off the air.

In 2009, cast members Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards reunited with the show's co-creator, David, for season 7 of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm as they staged a meta revival. It's worth noting that Curb Your Enthusiasm has already completed filming on its upcoming 12th season, though a release date has yet to be announced. It is unclear if Seinfeld's latest remarks could be connected to the return of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which may or may not be ending with its next season.

Seinfeld and its lovable characters became household names during nine seasons on NBC, with the show and its cast etching their likeness in pop culture history with what is considered to be among the greatest shows in television history. In its finale -- which drew a whopping 76 million viewers and remains one of the most-watched TV broadcasts in history -- Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer find themselves arrested and imprisoned in a small Massachusetts town. The episode prompted backlash from many fans, with many regarding it as a disappointing end to a stellar show.

Jerry Seinfeld hinted that something is in the works regarding the ending of Seinfeld. Larry David is involved. This video was taken at his Boston show at the Wang Theater on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/OW0wGPT4gl — Kevin Rozell (@Zellyanks) October 9, 2023

In a 2021 interview with ET, Seinfeld shot down the idea of a revival while discussing the show's move to Netflix at the time.

"It would seem sad to me. It would seem like we couldn't think of a new idea," he said of rebooting the show.

As for the evolution of his eponymous show, Seinfeld said he never could have dreamt when they were making the series that it would one day be on a streaming service.

"There was nothing like this in the '90s. We went to VCRs and then we had DVDs, then we had syndication, local television, cable, now streaming, it's like Jurassic Park, this show," he quipped. "We're bringing this dinosaur back to life."

So what does he think the "show about nothing" was really about?

"I think the show was about having fun and making fun of ordinary things, of life," he explained. "It's relatable, but there's an obsessive, neurotic, New York quality that takes it to another level."

Seinfeld is now the father of three kids -- Sascha, 22, Julian, 20, and Shepherd, 18 -- who weren't even alive when the show was originally airing. He said his oldest daughter has now watched the series in its entirety.

"I asked her once, I walked in the room and I saw her watching it and I asked her. I said, 'Are you watching this because you like the show or because your dad is in it?'" he recalled. "And she thought for a second and she went, 'I don't know.'"