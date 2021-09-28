Jesse Palmer to Host the New Season of 'The Bachelor'

Say hello to your new The Bachelor host.

Jesse Palmer has officially been named the host for the upcoming season of the ABC dating show. The former Bachelor will guide the new leading man on his journey to finding love during its 26th season airing in early 2022.

"For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” Palmer said in a statement on Tuesday. "Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey."

The former quarterback served as the Bachelor in the show's fifth season in 2004. At the end of his season he gave the final rose to Jessica Bowlin. However, their relationship ended months after the end of the show.

Palmer went on to become a TV personality and commentator. He's been an ESPN analyst since 2007 and recently signed an extension to continue with the network during the 2021-2022 college football season. He also hosted ABC's The Proposal and was a special contributor for ABC’s Good Morning America, served as host of DailyMail TV and most recently hosted The Ultimate Surfer.

Palmer replaces Chris Harrison, who permanently exited the franchise in June amid his racism controversy, for which he has apologized. Harrison's final season was with Matt James, with Emmanuel Acho hosting the After the Final Rose special. Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe took the reins as hosts of the two latest Bachelorette seasons.

As for season 26 of The Bachelor, over the weekend, ABC shared the first look at the potential women that might be competing on the next season. While the network has yet to confirm who the next Bachelor will be, Clayton Echard seemingly teased his role as the show's next lead. The 28-year-old orthopedic sales rep appeared to be filming for the upcoming season in his hometown of Eureka, Missouri.