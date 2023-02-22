Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals How Husband Justin Mikita Landed Him ‘Cocaine Bear’ Role (Exclusive)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita, is certainly looking out for him. In fact, the Modern Family alum says his husband is the one responsible for his scene-stealing role in Cocaine Bear.

Ferguson walked the red carpet at the premiere of the action horror comedy in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and he spoke with ET's Ash Crossan about how the gig came about thanks to a fortuitous social media post shared by director Elizabeth Banks.

"It's very cool, he actually kind of got me this job," Ferguson shared. "Because Liz is a friend of mine, I've known her for 20 years. She put on Instagram or Twitter saying, 'I'm directing this movie called Cocaine Bear, who should be in it?'"

While Ferguson rarely goes on Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok, Mikita often does, sharing stuff on Ferguson's behalf to maintain his presence on the platforms.

"He has access to my social media, 'cause he sometimes posts for me, and he posted on my behalf, like, 'I'll do it!'" he recalled. "Then she called me five minutes later and I didn't know anything about it."

"She was like, 'You said you wanted to [do the movie], lets talk about it.'" I was like, 'Justin must have gotten into my social media!'" Ferguson explained. "So, basically, Justin got me the job."

The film -- loosely based on a real event that occurred in 1985 -- tells the story of a black bear that unwittingly consumes a duffle bag full of cocaine, and goes on a drug-fueled rampage through rural Georgia.

Meanwhile, an eclectic group of locals, tourists and drug-smuggling criminals must team up to try to survive as the body count rises quickly.

The film stars Ferguson, alongside Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Alden Ehrenreich, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Margo Martindale and the late Ray Liotta in one of his final film roles. Cocaine Bear tears into theaters Feb. 24.