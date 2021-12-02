Jessica Biel, Brandi Carlile and More React to Justin Timberlake's Apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

Shortly after the singer posted a statement in response to the backlash he's received following the premiere of The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears last week, friends, family members and longtime fans took to the comments section to commend him for speaking out.

Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, kept her message short and sweet, simply writing, "I love you.❤️," while fellow singer Brandi Carlile said that it was "really beautiful to read this."

"I think it's going to speak to a lot of people's pain," she continued. "I can't wait to see how you get involved with elevating women and marginalized people. You're an inspiring dude to me."

Morgane Stapleton, the wife of Timberlake's friend/collaborator Chris Stapleton, also weighed in, commenting, "Proud to call you [my] friend!"

As ET reported earlier on Friday, Timberlake shared in his statement that he's "seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns" over how he handled both his highly publicized split from Spears in the early 2000s and the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" with Jackson during their 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance.

"I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," the statement read. "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from."

"The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success," the statement continued. "It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again."

ET has reached out to Spears and Jackson for comment.

While Spears has yet to directly respond to Timberlake's apology, a source told ET earlier this week that she "is aware" of the unauthorized Framing Britney Spears doc, which examines her former relationship with the *NSYNC superstar.

"Britney has no interest in getting involved with any details being discussed about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake," the source said. "She wouldn't want her fans to speak negatively about him because she has the utmost respect for both Justin and his wife [Jessica Biel]," the source added. "She laughed about how people are talking about it now. It happened so long ago."

