Jessica Biel Honors Husband Justin Timberlake on His 40th Birthday

Jessica Biel is wishing Justin Timberlake a very happy 40th birthday. The actress celebrated her husband's big birthday milestone on Instagram on Sunday.

Biel's touching tribute included photos of Timberlake about to dig into a stack of pancakes and hanging out with his loving wife.

"There’s no one I have more fun with, have more laughs with, feel more deeply for, and have more history with," Biel wrote in the caption. "I honor you today, baby. And wish you the most creative and fulfilling year to date. Happy 40th, my love."

It's been an eventful time for Timberlake and Biel, 38, who welcomed their second son, Phineas, last year. The couple are also parents to 5-year-old son Silas.

Timberlake revealed Phineas' name in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month. "His name is Phineas and he's awesome," he said of the newborn, adding, "He's so cute and nobody's sleeping. But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier."

"Very grateful," the musician declared.

As for whether this year will be his most "creative and fulfilling year to date," Timberlake said on Friday's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he's been in the studio, and that fans can expect new music soon.

"I cannot wait," Fallon said, revealing he's heard a few tracks. "They're good songs!"

