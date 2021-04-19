Jessica Biel Says Sons Silas and Phineas 'Laugh at Each Other All Day Long'

Jessica Biel has her hands full as a mom of two! The 39-year-old actress and producer welcomed her second son, Phineas, with husband Justin Timberlake in 2020. The couple also shares 6-year-old son Silas.

On Monday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Biel opened up about how her two sons feel about each other.

"It is so cute to see these two together because they both think the other one is hilarious," Biel shares of her boys. "And Silas, he is the performer, he wants to make the jokes and he wants all the attention on him. So Phin only has eyes for him and everything Silas does is hilarious and anything Phin does is hilarious, so they just laugh at each other all day long. It's so cute."

Back in January, Timberlake told DeGeneres that the family wasn't sleeping due to their newest addition. During Monday's episode, Biel shared an update on Phineas' progress.

"It did get better. We started to sleep train and he was doing so great and then all of his teeth started to come in and now nobody is sleeping again," Biel says, laughing. "But he's so cute and I think that's why they're so cute because you just look at them and you're like, 'Aww, I'm so tired, but you're so cute! I love you and I'm going to be OK with this somehow.'"

As for how she handles double the trouble in her house, Biel said she simply leans into the chaos.

"A very wise friend of mine said, 'One is a lot and two is a thousand.' And I said, 'Oh my god, you're right. That's exactly the way it feels,'" she shares. "You're just man-on-man defense, one person's over here, the other person's over here. It is a wild, crazy, fun ride."