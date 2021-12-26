Jessica Biel Shares Rare Photo of Her And Justin Timberlake's Sons 'My Guys'

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake had a happy holiday indeed. The Sinner star rang in Christmas with a rare picture of her family of four. “Thankful for my guys…Merry Christmas everybody!! 🎁🎄,” she wrote next to a photo posted to Instagram on Dec. 25. In the pic, Biel stands next to her husband and holds their one-year-old son Phineas while her and Timberlake’s 6-year-old son Silas walks beside her.

Although you can only see the back of Phineas’ head, it’s easy to spot his blonde tresses. The picture also documented how much the pair’s first son Silas has grown. Biel, 39, and Timberlake, 40, have kept their children largely out of the spotlight.

In September, the Cruel Summer executive producer opened up about becoming a mother of two and how she had to learn everything all over again.

"I remember going, 'When does he eat real food? What kind of cream? What bathtub?' I felt like I forgot - - it was amnesia," Biel explained to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about baby Phineas. "I started from scratch all over again, and I didn't expect that. I just sort of thought, 'Well, I'm an expert now. You know, I've done this before, and I can do it again.' No, I needed a full education all over again.’”

When it comes to big brother duty, Biel said that Silas was a natural. "He finds him really funny, and the baby thinks that Silas has hung the moon. So, that's really cute," she said. "He, of course, wants to do everything that his older brother's doing and follows him around everywhere. But Silas is the best big brother. He's so sweet, and he's just a lovely guy. We're pretty lucky. They're sweet boys."

It may be all love, but there is some sibling rivalry. "He also is starting to get irritated about [Phineas] snatching his toys," BoJack Horseman star said. "We're in that mode."

Biel and Timberlake welcomed their “secret COVID baby” in 2020. The news was confirmed in September 2020, by Timberlake’s former *NSYNC bandmate and friend, Lance Bass. "The baby is cute of course, it's Justin and Jessica!" Bass told ET's Katie Krause.