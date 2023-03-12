Jessica Chastain Reveals She and Halle Berry Are Presenting Best Actress After Will Smith Ban (Exclusive)

Halle Berry and Jessica Chastain are doing double duty at the 2023 Oscars!

On Sunday, ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier spoke to the pair on the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards, where Chastain revealed that they are presenting the Oscars for both Best Actor and Best Actress -- the latter of which would've been Will Smith's job had the now infamous Oscars slap not occurred.

"I've been so excited since they told me we were gonna present together," Chastain gushed before revealing which category she and Berry would be presenting.

"Best Actor and Actress," she continued. "I'm a little nervous, because I'm not as graceful as she is. And the whole thing -- we have to walk by ourselves. I wasn't here for the rehearsal because I had two shows. I'm doing a play in New York -- A Doll's House. Two shows yesterday, during rehearsals. And we'll see. We'll see if I can get there."

It was then that The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress was joined by Berry who was equally as excited to be taking the stage with Chastain.

"I am so excited to present with you," Chastain squealed. "I am so honored to do this with you. You have no idea," Berry replied while locking hands with Chastain.

After sharing a hug, Chastain continued sharing what a major moment it is for her to be taking on this task with Berry, who made history 21 years ago after winning the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Monster's Ball, making her the only Black woman and the only woman of color to have won the award.

"Do you know, I told my cast. They are resting today, 'cause they have the day off," Chastain said. "And I said, 'Well, I'm going to go present the Oscars,' and they're like, 'Oh, that's crazy.' But I said, 'I'm presenting with Halle Berry,' and every single one, like, lost their minds. Every single actor."

"It's gonna be a moment when I walk out with her. It's gonna be a moment," Berry added.

As for what it will mean if Michelle Yeoh takes home the trophy, making history just like Berry did two decades ago, the Moonfall actress said she may be a "bigger mess" than Yeoh is.

"And if she does, I get to give her that," Berry noted. "If I do, I'll be a bigger mess than she is. Watch for it."

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage including all the night's big winners.