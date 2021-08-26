Jessica Simpson's Kids Pose for a Pic on Their First Day of In-Person School in Over a Year

Jessica Simpson's kids are back in school! The 41-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate her two oldest children's return to school after more than a year of remote learning due to COVID-19.

In the sweet shot, Ace, 8, and his older sister, 9-year-old Maxwell, beam in their school uniforms as they smile and wrap their arms around each other.

"After a year and a half these HAPPY kiddos are BACK TO SCHOOL!!!!!" Simpson wrote, before revealing that the kids will be attending a new school this year.

"New school. New beginnings," she wrote. "This fam is feeling very blessed."

Simpson shares Ace and Maxwell, as well as her youngest child, 2-year-old Birdie, with her husband of seven years, Eric Johnson.

The return to school has been a long time coming for the kids. Last October, Simpson shared a pic of her three children on Instagram, writing, "2 of these kiddos really miss going to school and 1 of them is happy growing up having them home."

The pic came after Simpson told Self that her kids "formed a really unique bond" as a result of being home with each other, calling the experience "precious to watch."

As for the homeschooling aspect, Simpson said it forced her and Johnson to "create different boundaries with your children that you never thought you would have to have."

"We teach our children morals and values and how to be kind and sincere and genuine. But, oh my gosh, doing third-grade math nowadays is like doing it in seventh grade," she said. "I can’t believe these kids have to do this much at home. But they're champions. They’re doing a great job."

"And Eric and I are here every step of the way. Eric does the math part because that's not my specialty," Simpson continued. "I'm better with the English part and all the other stuff. I steer clear of math. I already got frustrated with math at the beginning of the pandemic and handed that one over."

When ET spoke with Simpson in March, she praised her kids for being "very secure," before revealing why she does not plan to have more children.

"Three kids is a lot," she said. "I want to give them all that I have and be a working mom too, I just can't even imagine."

