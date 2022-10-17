Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Share a Look Into Their Space-Themed Baby Shower

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are getting ready to become parents with the sweetest celebration! Over the weekend, the singer shared a look at the couple's baby shower on her Instagram account, posting galleries and a video featuring their "beautiful" friends and family.

The party was space-themed, with a NASA rocket, astronaut, and enlarged photos of various planets serving as backdrops for the photos Aiko shared in her posts.

"So thankful for all of our beautiful friends and family who came out to shower our baby with love✨" Aiko captioned a video compilation of the shower. "What a perfect day it was! 🥹 we love you so,so much 💙"

The 34-year-old is prominently featured in the photos, wearing an ethereal cream dress and celestial-esque headband. In one set of pics, Aiko and Big Sean wear matching jackets that say "Momlife" and "Dadlife," respectively. The jackets have an N embroidered on the front, which could be the first letter of the baby boy's name, which the couple has kept mum on.

"Twenty88 to infinity," Aiko captioned another gallery of photos, referencing the couple's musical group name and debut studio album together.

Big Sean also posted the video compilation, which included photos of the couple's close family and friends celebrating their new addition. "The family is growing, we ready for you baby boy," the 34-year-old rapper wrote.

Back in July, a rep for the couple confirmed to ET that they're expecting their first child together, stating that they are "overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter."

This will be Big Sean's first child and the second for Aiko, who is already mom to a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko, whom she shares with singer O'Ryan Browner, the brother of B2K's Omarion.

Just days after Aiko posed nude to show off her baby bump, the couple posed nude together for a mystical maternity photo shoot. In the ethereal photo, beams of light stream across Aiko's body as she embraces the rapper, who cradles the "Water Sign" singer's belly.

Aiko captioned the photo with an infinity emoji, while Big Sean, who shared the image on his page, wrote, "Thankful For My family ♾🖤."