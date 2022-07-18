Jhene Aiko Glows in Nude Baby Bump Photo, Big Sean Reacts

Jhene Aiko definitely has that pregnancy glow!

The 34-year-old singer stuns in a nude photo shared to Instagram, tastefully covered by an orb of glimmering effects, cradling her baby bump and smiling subtly for the camera. Aiko simply captioned the photo with a galactic emoji.

Aiko is expecting a child with rapper and frequent collaborator, Big Sean. A rep for the couple confirmed the happy news to ET earlier this month, stating that they are "overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter."

The child will be the "I Don't F**k With You" rapper's first and the second for Aiko, who is already mom to 13-year-old daughter, Namiko, who she shares with singer O'Ryan Browner, the brother of B2K's Omarion.

Sean voiced his excitement in the comments of Aiko's stunning photo, writing a simple and sweet, "Thank you," followed by "Can't wait!" alongside a blue heart emoji. Aiko replied to him with a "Thank you," also including a blue heart in her response, hinting that the duo may be expecting a son.

The TWENTY88 singers first started dating in 2016 with Aiko telling DJ Khaled in a Feb. 2021 interview, that their romance was built on a foundation of friendship.

"Our friendship is really strong, so that has made our relationship what it is, just that foundation of real friends who really know each other on that level," Aiko said at the time.

The couple dated on and off before briefly calling it quits in 2019. They later got back together in early 2020.

ET last spoke to Sean and Aiko at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, about what they hope their music means for the world.

"It means a lot, you know. I think we all put a lot into our music and it always feels good to be recognized in any capacity," Aiko told ET's Kevin Frazier. "And that's what it's all about for me."

"I think for me, everything that I do, you know, the people that I've lost, I do it for them," the "Stay Ready" singer added. "I carry their dreams with me as well."