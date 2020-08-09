Jill Duggar Enjoys an Alcoholic Drink on Date Night With Husband Derick Dillard

Fans are offering their support after Jill Duggar confirms she drinks alcohol. The 29-year-old Counting On star enjoyed an alcoholic beverage during a date night with her husband Derick Dillard over the weekend. She took to Instagram to share a sweet snap from their dinner and fans noticed her frozen drink on the table.

"Date night with my favorite person @derickdillard ❤️ We’ve missed our regular date night outings during covid and have had lots of in home dates, but we were able to swap childcare with friends last night for a date!" she captioned the photo of herself and Dillard sitting at a restaurant table. She concluded her caption with the hashtags "#blessedbeyondmeasure❤️#datenight #hubbytime #stillhoneymooning❤️."

"Drink looks amazing what is it?" one commenter asked.

"A piña colada ☺️🍹" the mother of two replied.

The commenter followed up by asking if it was a "virgin pina colada or regular?"

"Regular," Duggar responded.

While the Duggar family is known for their conservative Christian lifestyle as seen on their hit TLC show 19 Kids and Counting, Jill Duggar was met with support from many fans online over her choice to drink.

"HELL YES JILL! Live yo best life girl," one follower wrote in support.

"So happy for you Jill that you are out there enjoying life. You’ve come such a long way," another Instagram user chimed in.

Another commenter asked anyone who disagrees with her decision to "relax."

"And that is completely ok. Everything in moderation," the follower shared. "And even Jesus drank wine. You are obviously not overindulging. Congratulations on making a life of your own. You are still doing what Jesus would do, so relax everybody!!!!!!"

Last summer, Jill Duggar spoke out after some major backlash over pics she shared from her fifth anniversary trip with her husband. She posted a photo from inside her hotel room, which featured the Kama Sutra, a massage oil candle and a score sheet that had "Bedroom Edition" written on top.

Fans quickly came after Duggar for the sexy snap, specifically her promotion of the Kama Sutra, which is an erotic text based on Hindu concepts that features chapters on both same-sex relationships and adultery.

In response to the comments, Duggar edited her own caption to explain the controversial pic.

"We are not recommending the Kama Sutra. We believe marriage is ordained by God and husbands and wives should filter everything they read and hear together through the lense [sic] of the Bible and not practice anything unbiblical," Duggar explained. "The little book pictured is a modern, smaller, cleaner, edited version that doesn’t focus on spiritual aspects, homosexual, or other extramarital relationships, and again, we don’t take everything in there either as the truth."