Jill Duggar Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With Husband Derick Dillard

The family keeps on counting! Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, welcomed their third child -- a boy named Frederick Michael Dillard.

"Freddy' Frederick Michael Dillard is here! He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long," a blog post on the Dillard Family website read. "Frederick means 'Peaceful Ruler' and Michael means 'Gift from God.'"

The couple also explained the personal significance of their son's name, noting Frederick is an extension of dad Derick's name, which was an extension of his dad, Rick's name. "We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick’s and his dad’s name, by just adding 'Fre' to the beginning of Derick’s name," they wrote.

Jill gave birth to her third son via an early C-section since the baby was originally due to arrive later in July. "Both Jill and Frederick are healthy," they noted in the post, "and are enjoying bonding while we look forward to bringing him home from the hospital soon!"

Baby Freddy joins big brothers Samuel, 5, and Israel, 7.

Last month, the expectant mom, 31, took to her Instagram to give her fans a look at how she was prepping for the baby’s arrival. “👶 Washed some little baby clothes I saved back from the boys and I’m feeling all the feelings! 🥰 Can’t wait to welcome our little man next month!! 💙 #babydilly #dillardboys #sograteful,” she captioned the post.

Jill, who married Derick, 33, in 2014, shared that she was expecting baby no. 3 in February, nearly five months after suffering a miscarriage.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret! Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby," the couple wrote on their website. "We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!"

"We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon,” the post continued.

The following month, the couple revealed that their latest addition was going to be another boy.

"🥳It’s a boy!!💙💙💙. 💙 We couldn’t be more excited! 💙" she captioned a picture of her, Derick and their sons holding blue balloons that read "baby." "Thinking maybe we should pad our house and turn it into a trampoline park🙃😋."