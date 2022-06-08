Jim Seals, Co-Founder of '70s Group Seals and Crofts, Dead at 80

Musician Jim Seals, half of the famed soft-rock duo Seals and Crofts, has died. He was 80.

Seals death came on Monday and was confirmed by several family members and friends on social media.

His cousin, Brady Seals -- a former member of the country band Little Texas -- shared the news on social media Monday night.

"I just learned that James 'Jimmy' Seals has passed," Brady wrote, alongside a photo of his late cousin. "My heart just breaks for his wife Ruby and their children. Please keep them in your prayers. What an incredible legacy he leaves behind."

Jim formed Seals and Crofts with fellow musician Darrell George "Dash" Crofts, and the duo released their first, self-titled album in 1969. The pair went on to released 15 more albums together until they disbanded in 1980. They reunited several times, before coming together in 2004 for their final album, Traces.

The duo is most famous for hit songs "Diamond Girl," "Summer Breeze," "We May Never Pass This Way (Again)" and "Get Closer."

Jim is survived by his wife, Ruby, and their three children.